‘The Most OREO, OREO’ set to hit store shelves next week

A new limited-edition Oreo, stuffed with more creme and Oreos is being called “The Most OREO, OREO” yet.

The cookies-n-creme flavor is the newest limited-edition. It takes the classic Oreo creme, mixes it with crumbled Oreo and puts it in between two chocolate wafer cookies. According to the cookie company, this cookie features the “Most Stuf” level of creme.

The cookies are available for pre-sale online, or customers can start to find them on Jan. 30 when they are set to hit store shelves all over the country.

