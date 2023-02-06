9-year-old graduates high school, heads to college

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A boy from Pennsylvania is headed to college after graduating high school early.

Way early.

Now he’s headed to college.

Harrisburg ABC affiliate WHTM reports that 9-year-old David Balogun tested out of elementary and middle school and started his high school curriculum soon after beginning his studies at an online charter school based in the state capital.

His family told the station that attending school online allowed him to excel at a faster pace.

“I finished eighth grade in two-and-a-half months and then I started high school,” David, who was enrolled in the school’s STEM program, said.

He’s now taking classes at Bucks County Community College and exploring options to further his education, the station reports.

The family told WHTM that they’re currently looking into Ivy League universities, but living on campus is not an option.