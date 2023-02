A Cracker Barrel Old Country Store sign is visible atop one of its restaurant stores April 12, 2002 in Naperville, IL.

The smell of fresh biscuits, pancakes and love will be in the air this Valentines’ Day.

Cracker Barrel says that five couples who get engaged at their restaurant on Valentines’ Day, will have chance to win free food for a year.

To enter the contest, upload a publicly viewable picture or video to Instagram between Feb. 10-16.

For more information about the contest, click on this link.