WATCH LIVE at 9 a.m.: SpaceX hopes to launch Starship moon rocket

A major space milestone is planned Monday morning from Texas.

SpaceX plans to launch Starship on its test flight from the Starbase launch facility in Boca Chica, WKMG in Orlando reported.

“SpaceX is targeting as soon as Monday, April 17 for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket from Starbase in Texas,” the company said on its website.

More pics of fully stacked Starship ahead of its first flight test from Starbase → https://t.co/095WHWN1zX pic.twitter.com/eSeQKcR2k4 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 16, 2023

The 150-minute test window will open at 9 a.m. EDT.

The space agency posted on Saturday “Starship fully stacked at Starbase,” with several pictures of the massive rocket on the pad.

SpaceX got approval on Friday for the test launch from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to CNN. If all goes well, the rocket will orbit the Earth before Starship splashes down in the ocean.

Starship fully stacked at Starbase pic.twitter.com/UW4V3ZRcLR — SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 15, 2023

SpaceX says Starship and its super heavy rocket is the most powerful spacecraft ever built, standing at nearly 400 feet tall.

The rocket was designed to be fully reusable, with the goal of eventually taking people and cargo to the Moon and Mars. That includes the rocket’s super heavy first stage which, like other first-stage rockets built by SpaceX, is meant to land back on Earth after launch.

Last November, NASA selected Starship to support a sustained program on the Moon with the Artemis IV mission.

SpaceX is also building a Starship launch facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.