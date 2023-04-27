High school senior breaks record, receives $9M in college scholarships

NEW ORLEANS, La. – A high school senior and his family are celebrating, after the young man breaks records for receiving more than $9 million in college scholarships.
Dennis Barnes was accepted into 170 college and universities for the incoming Fall semester.
Barnes has a cumulative GPA of 4.98 and is also earning college credit at Southern University of New Orleans.
The student at the International High School of New Orleans is even beating out a Guinness Book of World Records holder from his native state of Louisiana, who was awarded $8.7 million in 2019.
Barnes said he will announce his school choice on May 2. His high school graduation is set for May 24.