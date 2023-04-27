81º

LIVE

National

High school senior breaks record, receives $9M in college scholarships

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Education, National
Dennis Maliq Barnes, a 16-year-old senior at International High School of New Orleans. (Courtesy: CNN)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – A high school senior and his family are celebrating, after the young man breaks records for receiving more than $9 million in college scholarships.

Dennis Barnes was accepted into 170 college and universities for the incoming Fall semester.

Barnes has a cumulative GPA of 4.98 and is also earning college credit at Southern University of New Orleans.

The student at the International High School of New Orleans is even beating out a Guinness Book of World Records holder from his native state of Louisiana, who was awarded $8.7 million in 2019.

Barnes said he will announce his school choice on May 2. His high school graduation is set for May 24.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email