Man saves baby after stroller rolls into roadway

HESPERIA, Calif. – A man who recently moved to the sunny state of California to start a new life was caught on camera this week saving a baby from rolling into speeding traffic.

On Monday afternoon, gusty high desert winds in the city of Hesperia, in San Bernardino County, rolled a stroller with a baby inside right out toward the road.

The baby’s great aunt fell and then struggled to get back on her feet after falling as the nightmare played out in front of her.

A good Samaritan had just wrapped up a job interview when he stepped into a new role, as the little boy’s hero.

“I wouldn’t be able to live with myself if I did nothing. I’m just glad I realized it and was on it,” Ron Nessman said.

Nessman says he can imagine being in that kind of distress and helplessness after he lost a loved one a couple years ago.

He hopes this situation helps remind parents and caregivers to make sure they always lock the wheels on their stroller.