Chick-fil-A dressings head to grocery store near you

Chick-fil-A salad dressing fans will soon be able to find their favorites at a grocery store.

The fast-food company will now sell their signature Avocado Lime Ranch, Garden Herb Ranch, Creamy Salsa and Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette dressings at grocery and Walmart stores nationwide.

The launch of bottled salad dressings follows a successful pilot in Ohio and Tennessee retail locations in the Fall of 2022.

“These salad dressings will join four of the brand’s most popular sauces available in participating grocery stores: bottled Barbeque, Polynesian, Sweet & Spicy Sriracha and Chick-fil-A Sauce,” said Michael Garrison, senior director of innovation and new ventures at Chick-fil-A.

The 12-ounce bottles can be found in the refrigerated sections of your local stores but will not be sold at restaurants.

