WATCH: Florida woman behind the wheel of car involved in airborne crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. – A distracted driver on a Georgia highway lost control, after she drove onto a flatbed wrecker and her car went airborne.

A Georgia State deputy’s body cam captured the moment when several vehicles were pulled over for a traffic stop in Lowndes County last week. That’s when the driver, a 21-year-old woman from Tallahassee, traveling in the opposite direction lost control, drove onto a flatbed wrecker and launched 120 feet in the air.

The driver survived and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A deputy was also injured by the flying debris.

There’s no word if the driver has been charged in the crash.