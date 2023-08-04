Teenage prodigy conducts potentially life-saving cancer research

BALTIMORE – A child prodigy is conducting potentially life-saving cancer research at the University of Maryland School of Medicine lab.

Alena Analeigh has spent the last few months interning at the school’s American Cancer Society Cancer Research program, focused on studying natural treatments for ovarian cancer. She hopes her research helps make an impact.

“It’s not something that they see every day, but for me it’s like doing what I love. It’s my passion,” said Analeigh.

The 14-year-old African American girl grew up outside Fort Worth, Texas and graduated high school when she was 12. Now as a college student, she studies biosciences.

“I was more focused on the research. I loved all the stuff that was happening in the lab, stuff that people develop every day. I was like, what could I really do to be in the lab to get more research experience? And then that’s when I found this program,” said Analeigh.

Dr. Tonya Webb, her mentor, said the internship program focuses on enhancing diversity in the field of cancer research and Analeigh is an inspiration.

“It’s very inspirational to see someone who is focused and ready to go out to accomplish her dreams,” said Webb.

Analeigh also started her own foundation to help inspire others and provide scholarships, called Brown Stem Girl.

“I’m trying to accomplish something, and I just want other girls to aspire to do what they love, especially girls of color,” said Analeigh.

After completing her internship, she will head back to college in the Fall.

More than a year ago, at age 13, she became the youngest African American ever to be accepted into medical school.

The University of Alabama’s Heersink School of Medicine has offered her a spot for 2024.