Wendy’s cheeses up menu with nacho cheeseburger, queso fries

Wendy’s is cheesing up its menu, with a loaded nacho cheeseburger, nacho chicken sandwich and nacho fries.

According to a press release, the new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger promises a fully loaded nacho platter in every bite. The burger is topped with cheese, roasted poblano queso, spicy corn and tortilla strips and spicy chipotle sauce, lettuce and tomato.

The fast-food chain says the new additions are coming right before tailgating season.

“The new Loaded Nacho Cheeseburger pays homage to two American tailgating classics – cheeseburgers and nachos – and will have fans leaving the other guys behind and making the transfer to Wendy’s this season,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

The new options will start to appear on restaurant menu’s nationwide on Tuesday.