Wendy’s adds taste of Fall to menu with Pumpkin Spice Frosty

Wendy’s fans will now be able to enjoy a taste of Fall with a new Pumpkin Spice Frosty.

The fast-food chain has also added a Frosty Cream Cold Brew to their Fall menu. But it isn’t the first time they add seasonal flavors to their lineup.

“From our summertime Strawberry Frosty to last year’s holiday Peppermint Frosty, and now our fall Pumpkin Spice Frosty, we are all about meeting our Frosty fans where they are by bringing familiar, and iconic, seasonal flavors to the menu,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

The new drinks are expected to appear on menus nationwide beginning on Sept. 12.

Wendy’s is also giving Frosty fans a different spin on Halloween treats for trick-or-treaters. The company is bringing back Wendy’s Frosty Boo! Books® coupon books. The five-coupon booklet can be purchased at restaurants now through Oct. 31 for $1.