Powerball prize rises to $672 million for Wednesday’s jackpot

Feeling lucky?

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over to $672 million after no winners were announced in Monday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 2, 21, 26, 40, 42 and a 9 for the Power Ball.

Powerball winners can choose to take a cash sum of $320.5 million for this upcoming drawing or take annual payments for their winnings.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.