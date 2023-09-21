Powerball prize rises to $725 million for Saturday’s jackpot

Feeling lucky?

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over to $725 million after no winners were announced in Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and a 23 for the Power Ball. The multiplier was 3X.

Powerball winners can choose to take a cash sum of $345.7 million for this upcoming drawing or take annual payments for their winnings.

The jackpot is now the eighth highest overall in the history of the game.

The last time someone won the Powerball was on July 19. The winner purchased their ticket in California, and it was a $1.08 billion prize.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.