81º

WEATHER ALERT

National

Powerball prize rises to $725 million for Saturday’s jackpot

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: National, Powerball
FILE -- Powerball ticket on July 19, 2023. (wdiv)

Feeling lucky?

The Powerball jackpot has rolled over to $725 million after no winners were announced in Wednesday’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and a 23 for the Power Ball. The multiplier was 3X.

Powerball winners can choose to take a cash sum of $345.7 million for this upcoming drawing or take annual payments for their winnings.

The jackpot is now the eighth highest overall in the history of the game.

The last time someone won the Powerball was on July 19. The winner purchased their ticket in California, and it was a $1.08 billion prize.

The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email