McDonald’s to add two new dipping sauces

McDonald's adds two new sauces to October menu

Your chicken McNuggets will taste a little different in October, if you opt to try McDonalds new dipping sauces.

McDonald’s Sweet & Spicy Jam sauce, flavored with Szechuan peppercorn and McDonald’s Mambo sauce, a tomato-based vinegar sauce, will be added store offerings beginning Oct. 9.

“We get inspiration for the food our fans love by exploring the incredible tastes and flavors found in communities across the country,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer at McDonald’s USA.