A popular Girl Scout cookie will be discontinued for 2024.

The Raspberry Rally was only sold online for the 2023 cookie-selling season, which runs from January to April, and was created as a sister cookie to the popular thin-mint cookie.

The cookie, a bright pink berry flavor with a thin chocolate coating sold out and according to reports was also being resold on Ebay.

This coming year, many cookies nationwide will be sold for $1 more a box, depending on the Girl Scout chapter.