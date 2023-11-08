Perdue’s ‘Chix Mix’ snack made from same ingredients as chicken feed

Perdue will sell chicken feed for humans to eat.

Perdue is now entering the snack category with a food made of the same ingredients as its chicken feed but meant for humans.

The national chicken purveyor said the snack is a mix of corn, wheat and edamame, inspired by all-vegetarian diet that the company feeds its chickens.

“Perdue is proud to highlight our gold-standard animal care practices and all-natural bird feed in this one-of-a-kind, chicken-feed-inspired snack,” said David Zucker, executive vice president of marketing at Perdue Farms.

If you’re interested in trying “Chix Mix” the company has created a webpage for customers to order a free bag beginning on Nov. 17.

