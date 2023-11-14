Tens of thousands gather at National Mall in Washington for rally to support Israel, condemn antisemitism

WASHINGTON – Tens of thousands of people are coming together on Tuesday for a rally at the National Mall in Washington to support Israel as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

The rally, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., is bringing together groups from all over the country, including South Florida, to show solidarity to support for Israel, demand freedom for hostages and defeat antisemitism.

200 people with the Broward County Jewish Federation were also in Washington to participate.

“It is critically important for us to be able to stand together with like-minded people, Jewish and non-Jewish from around the country to say that it is not ok what’s happening in Israel and with the hostages and the level of antisemitism that has increased in this country since the October 7th attack are astonishing and it’s scary,” said Audra Berg, Broward County Jewish Federation.

The rally comes after a pro-Palestinian march in the nation’s capital to demand a cease fire. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that will not happen until more than 200 hostages are released.

The march will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Organizers include the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

More than 100,000 supporters are expected to attend.