3-month-old dies after being left inside hot car

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. - A 3-month-old girl died after being left behind inside a hot car last weekend.

The girl's mother says she accidentally left the child inside the car after returning from a baby shower in Kansas on Saturday, KAKE reports.

Investigators say the mother claimed she was tired as she had been up late the night before and laid down from about 12:30 p.m. until around 4 p.m.

The parents of the child have six children, five of which were adopted.

"It seems like a very good family, very well-natured, took very good care of their children. Like I said, it's been a very tragic event that's occurred there," said Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet.

