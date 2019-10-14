Amber Alert issued for missing twins in 'extreme danger'

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - An Amber Alert has been issued for missing 2-year-old twins that are believed to be in 'extreme danger.'

Scarlet Lira and Kael Lira were abducted at knife point with their mother early Monday in Powder Springs (Ga.) by a 22-year-old man who is considered armed and dangerous.

WMAZ reports Scarlet has black hair and was last seen wearing a pink dress, while Kael, who also has black hair, was wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt and green pants.

Police say Jose Portillo is believed to be the suspect who took the children and their mother, Yajaira Lira Ramirez. He is driving a white 2016 Kia Sorrento with Georgia license plate CAP7259.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the twins, their mother or Portillo are urged to contact the Powder Springs Police Department at 770-943-1616 or to call 911 immediately.

