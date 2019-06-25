Car dealership gives away American flags, bibles and shotguns with each purchase

Chatom Ford / Facebook

CHATOM, Ala. - You're going to get a little something extra if you buy a vehicle at one car dealership for Independence Day.

And no, it's not the free undercarriage protection package or floor mats.

Chatom Ford in Alabama is giving away an American flag, bible and 12-gauge shotgun to each customer who purchases a new or used vehicle.

"This is a small gift to our valued customers and a (sic) opportunity for us to celebrate our independence," the dealership wrote in a Facebook post under the title God, Guns and Freedom.

To qualify for the offer you must be 18 years or older and be able to pass all firearm background checks.

Hurry up, the offer only runs from July 4th through July 31st.

