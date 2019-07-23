Cat lover caught on video trying to poison dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A woman wearing a cat shirt was arrested after she was caught on video attempting to poison a dog.

Back in April, home surveillance video spied Margaret Werker of Colorado Springs calling over her neighbor's dog and then throwing something over the fence.

The substance, which was caught on the fence and never made it to the dog, tested positive for poisonous material, KKTV reports.

According to investigators, the substance was likely ground chicken that was dipped in antifreeze.

Werker was arrested on May 4 and pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated cruelty to animals. She received a deferred sentence and must make a $250 donation to the humane society.

"Poisoning cases can be very difficult to investigate and charge because usually there is very little evidence linking a suspect to the crime," the humane society said in a statement. "However, in this case, the victim had proof. He had obtained video of his neighbor throwing a substance into his backyard, which later tested positive for poisonous material."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.