Cops put GPS devices on packages to catch porch pirates

FORT WORTH, Texas - One police department has come up with the perfect way to catch the porch pirates who brazenly steal packages left on home doorsteps.

The Fort Worth Police Department has started "Operation Grinch Pinch" in which officers plant packages with a GPS. Once a crook steals a package, they are then easily tracked and taken into custody.

Participants are volunteers who have a 24-hour home monitoring security system, WTVT reports.

The packages are placed in an area visible from the street, and the GPS devices activate once movement is sensed within a certain range.

Porch pirates are always a nuisance, but their crimes become more rampant during the holiday season when many people shop online for gifts.

