Coroner classifies woman's death as THC overdose

LAPLACE, La. - The death of a Louisiana woman has been classified as a THC overdose, the first-ever recorded death from a marijuana overdose.

The 39-year-old unnamed woman died in February in LaPlace, the New Orleans Advocate reports.

Christy Montegut, the St. John the Baptist Parish Coroner, said the woman was killed by an excess amount of THC, which is the main ingredient in marijuana.

In the toxicology report, Montegut said there was no physical disease or afflictions found and nothing else was identified other than THC.

However, not everyone believes a THC overdose was the true cause of death.

“We know from really good survey data that Americans use cannabis products billions of times a year, collectively. Not millions of times, but billions of times a year,” said Keith Humphreys, a former adviser with the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. “So, that means that if the risk of death was one in a million, we would have a couple thousand cannabis overdose deaths a year.”

The National Institute of Drug Abuse also disputes the findings, saying there has never been an adult attributed to THC.

