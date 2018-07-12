Couple having affair die from carbon monoxide poisoning during sex

NEWARK, N.J. - A married woman and her lover reportedly reportedly died while having sex in a parking garage.

WABC reports the bodies of Tameka Hargrave, 39, and a mechanic were found dead Tuesday inside a Newark, N.J. parking garage.

Hargrave's husband found his wife and the man after smelling a strong odor of gas in his apartment. When he went to investigate the source of the odor, he found both Hargrave and the man near the running vehicle.

"As I tried to step to open the last garage door, I see the mechanic, he's laid out," Hargrave's husband, Kahali Johnson said. "She's just a few feet away, she's laid out. And pretty much I had to call 911, because at this time, with that level of emissions, I knew that they were gone."

According to FOX News, law enforcement officials believe Hargrave's was having sex with the mechanic in exchange for car repair.

