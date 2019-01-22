Daughter wins millions from lottery ticket dad gave as gift

TRENTON, N.J. - One New Jersey woman should already be looking for the greatest Father's Day gift of all-time.

Melissa Spagnola won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket her father gave her as a gift. No, it wasn't her birthday, it's just a family tradition to give tickets for no reason.

In front of her family, Melissa scratched off the 100X The Bucks ticket her dad had just given her as a present. As she was unaware on how to play that particular game, she had to ask her parents if she really won.

Melissa said everyone was in shock and her sister broke into tears. She says she will share the money with her family, as well as using the winnings to take them on a vacation to the Bahamas.

