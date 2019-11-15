Ousted US ambassador to Ukraine says she felt 'big threat'

Former U.S. Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testifies on the second day of President Donald Trump's impeachment hearings, Nov. 15, 2019, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - Former U.S. Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch opened the second day of Trump impeachment hearings Friday providing chilling detail how she felt a "big threat" after being suddenly ousted from her post and learning that President Donald Trump personally called her "bad news" on his July phone call with the Ukrainian president.

Yovanovitch told the House Intelligence Committee of a concerted "smear" campaign against her by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and others, including the president's son, Donald Trump Jr.

As Yovanovitch testified at the Capitol, the president assailed her anew from the White House.

Moments after Trump's press secretary said he would not be watching the hearing, he went after Yovanovitch as she spoke, declaring that everywhere she served "turned bad." He said that as president he had the "absolute right" to appoint his own ambassadors.

Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad. She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President's absolute right to appoint ambassadors. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2019

At the hearing, the career ambassador told the lawmakers her sudden removal by Trump played into the hands of "shady interests the world over" with dangerous intentions toward the United States.

She said she was "shocked and devastated" upon learning Trump said "she was going to go through some things" on his call with Ukraine.

She recalled that as she read the White House's rough transcript of Trump's conversation another person said, "The color drained from my face."

She said quietly, "Even now words fail me."

Her removal is one of several events at the center of the impeachment effort.

"These events should concern everyone in this room," the diplomat testified in opening remarks. "Shady interests the world over have learned how little it takes to remove an American ambassador who does not give them what they want."

The daughter of immigrants who fled the former Soviet Union and Nazi German, she described a 33-year career, including three tours as an ambassador to some of the world's tougher postings, before arriving in Ukraine in 2016. She was forced out in May 2019.

She denied the accusations against her, including that she favored Democrat Hillary Clinton over Trump in the 2016 election and that she circulated a "Do Not Prosecute" list to former top prosecutor in Ukraine, Sergiy Lutsenko, which she called a "fabrication."

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the panel, opened the day's hearing saying she was "too tough on corruption for some, and her principled stance made her enemies."

It became clear, he said, "President Trump wanted her gone."

The top Republican on the panel, Rep. Devin Nunes of California, bemoaned the hearings as a "daylong TV spectacle."

Nunes complained that Democrats are relying on hearsay testimony from witnesses who only know of Trump's actions second-hand. He also pressed to hear from the still anonymous government whistleblower who first alerted officials about President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine that is in question.

"These hearings should not be occurring at all," he said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.