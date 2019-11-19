Top 2 national security aides to testify in Trump impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON - Two top national security aides who listened to President Donald Trump's July call with Ukraine's president are preparing to testify Tuesday at House impeachment hearings as the inquiry reaches deeper into the White House.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, his counterpart at Vice President Mike Pence’s office, say they had concerns as Trump spoke on July 25 with the newly elected Ukraine president about political investigations into Joe Biden.

After they appear Tuesday morning, the House will hear in the afternoon from former NSC official Timothy Morrison and Kurt Volker, the former Ukraine special envoy.

In all, nine current and former U.S. officials are testifying as the House's impeachment inquiry accelerates. Democrats say Trump's pressure on Ukraine to investigate his Democratic rivals as he withheld U.S. military aid Ukraine needed to resist Russian aggression may be grounds for removing the 45th president.

Trump says he did no such thing and the Democrats just want him gone.

Vindman and the other witnesses have testified in earlier, closed-door sessions. Their depositions have been publicly released, and they'll face direction questions from lawmakers on Tuesday.

