DirecTV charges 102-year-old woman 'early termination fees' after she dies

SAN LORENZO, Calif - The fact that a big corporation charged someone an early termination fee is no shock, but that the person was dead is... well, that's not a shock, either.

Just after Isabel Albright died at the age of 102, her family noticed that DirecTV had still sent a bill with a charge of $160 for ending the satellite service despite her being dead.

When Albright's family complained, they received no sympathy from the company, according to WLS.

"They told us… we're going to charge you $160 for an early termination fee," said Albright's son-in-law, John Manrique. "She's gone. Nobody's living (here). We're selling the house. You're going to tell us we have to keep the service at a house that's not ours?"

The company says when Albright's caregiver moved in to assist with her daily life, an added DirecTV box started a new two-year agreement.

DirecTV remained steadfast, insisting the termination fee be paid because the bill was in the name of Albright's daughter who was handling her mother's financial matters.

But after months of haggling, it appears that all's well that ends well. The family says DirecTV finally apologized and agreed to waive the termination fee.

