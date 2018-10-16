Dog likely to be euthanized after being used for sex acts by owner

AURORA, Colo. - A dog that was sexually abused by its owner and his girlfriend will most likely be euthanized.

Bubba, a male Akita mix, was taken from the Denver-area home of Frederick Manzanares, 51, after it was found he had participated in sex acts with the dog, the Denver Post reports.

On Tuesday, Manzanares was sentenced to six months in Jail and two years of supervised probation. His girlfriend, Janette Solano, received a 24-month deferred sentence after pleading guilty to one count of animal cruelty.

However, since being removed from the home, Bubba has become aggressive while in a shelter and cannot be safely adopted.

“Bubba is not doing well at all,” said Arapahoe County Deputy District Attorney Amy Ferrin.

At the sentencing hearing, Manzanares asked if he could work with Bubba to help rehabilitate his former pet. Instead, the judge said he cannot own or care for a pet during his probation.

Solano called 911 in March 2017 to report domestic violence, claiming her and Manzanares had been arguing because she was leaving over being pressured to have sex with the dog.

During a search of a mobile home near Manzanares' property, police found photos and videos of Solano having sex with Bubba and custom items related to having sex with dogs.

