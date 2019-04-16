Drunk teacher arrested after taking 4 shots of vodka in class

GEORGETOWN, Ky. - A teacher was arrested after she downed four shots of vodka during class at a middle school.

Brook Ellen West was arrested Monday on charges of public intoxication and endangering the welfare of a minor, WSLS reports.

Officials say West smelled of alcohol and was unsteady on her feet while working as a substitute teacher at Royal Springs Middle School in Georgetown (Ky.). She was also yelling and cursing at the children whose ages were 11-13.

After admitting to having four shots of vodka while teaching, West's blood alcohol content level was measured at .317.

West was placed in a detention center and she is no longer employed by the school system.

