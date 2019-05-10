Elementary school student with special needs bitten, bruised on school bus

GREEN BAY, Wisc. - A 10-year-old student with special needs was found crying, with bruises and bite marks on her arm caused by another student while on the school bus ride home.

Lillian Waldron is developmentally delayed and has the mannerisms of a 2-year-old, WBAY reports. While on the bus, she is strapped into a five-point harness and was sitting behind the driver when the other student began biting her.

The girl's parents said she was inconsolable when they went to pick her up Monday at the bus stop in Green Bay. It wasn't until they gave Lillian a bath when the family returned home did they realize what had made her so upset.

"I was getting her ready for the bath and I took her sweatshirt off and that's when I noticed the major bruising on her upper arm," said Lynn Waldron-Moehle, Lillian’s mom.

The principal of Langlade Elementary School viewed video of the incident on the bus.

"He said it was gruesome and horrifying to look at, and that the girl was brutally biting my daughter's arm," Lynn says.

The student who bit Lillian is no longer attending the school and district officials say they are investigating the incident.

