Exploding e-cigarette kills man by slicing artery

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man smoking an e-cigarette was killed last week when the device exploded, sending metal pieces flying and cutting an artery in his neck.

William Eric Brown, 24, of Fort Worth, Texas died days after the incident which left a three-inch jagged piece of metal near his head, slicing his carotid artery.

Brown was sitting in his car outside a vape shop when the electronic cigarette he was using exploded, according to KXAS.

The official cause of death was "penetrating trauma from exploding vaporizer pen."

Brown is believed to be the second person to die from a electronic cigarette explosion.

