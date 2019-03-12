Family, bystanders subdue sex offender who tried to kidnap 2 kids

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Parents and bystanders were able to hold down a registered sex offender who attempted to kidnap two small children from a park.

Marcus Dewitt, 29, grabbed a 3-year-old boy by the arm at the Rosetta Canyon Sports Park in Lake Elsinore, Calif., KABC reports.

When Dewitt failed at taking the boy, he picked up another 4-year-old child standing nearby and started to leave the area.

Parents who saw what happened chased down Dewitt and were able to get the boy away from him.

Dewitt attempted to flee from the park, but a family member of one of the boys grabbed the man. Nearby witnesses held Dewitt until police arrived and arrested Dewitt.

Dewitt was taken into custody and booked on kidnapping charges.

