Father arrested rushing daughter to hospital; nurses raise jail bond

CENTREVILLE, Ill. - A father rushing his choking daughter to the hospital was arrested for violating several traffic laws during the drive.

But the silver lining is that the hospital's nurses came to the rescue and bonded him out of jail Thursday.

KTVI reports Darius Hinkle does not have a driver's license, but put that all aside as he was trying to get his daughter to the hospital in Centreville (Ill.). Hinkle said the girl was choking on a penny.

Police officers from different agencies were trailing Hinkle the entire way, and arrested him once he arrived at the hospital.

The child's mother said she learned about the nurses' generosity when she arrived at the jail and learned they had collected money to pay the bond.

