Fifth grader dies after fight at elementary school

WALTERBORO, S.C. - A fifth grade student died Wednesday morning, two days after a classroom fight that ended up with her unresponsive and in critical condition.

RaNiya Wright, 10, was airlifted from Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro, SC following the fight on Monday.

WPDE reports the exact cause of Wright's death and the injuries she suffered during the fight have yet to be released. An autopsy is expected to be performed as early as Friday.

The other student involved in the altercation has been suspended from school indefinitely.

“We are devastated by this news, and we want our communities to keep their thoughts and prayers with the student’s family at this time,” a post read on the Colleton County School District's Facebook page.

