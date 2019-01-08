Firefighters mourn death of 'hero'

New York Fire Department probationary firefighter Steven Pollard died when he fell while on duty Sunday. He was 30.

MIAMI - Firefighters around the country are mourning the death of Steven Pollard, a New York Fire Department firefighter.

Pollard, 30, whose father served with NYFD for three decades, joined the department less than two years. He died Sunday night while trying to help the victims to a car crash on Mill Basin Bridge, which crosses over a channel at the edge of Jamaica Bay.

"Yesterday, we lost a brother and this city lost a hero," the department tweeted Monday.

Officials said he slipped through a gap, as he tried to climb between a pair of low concrete barriers and fell about 52 feet. He died from multiple blunt impact injuries.

Pollard was assigned to Ladder Company 170 in Brooklyn. Firefighters lined up outside Kings County Hospital early Monday and stood at attention as Pollard’s body was taken away.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted early Monday that his department sends its condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the firefighter who fell Sunday night. ”#NYC will never forget your sacrifice,” the tweet read.

