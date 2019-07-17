Flame-throwing drone sounds like a bad idea, but it's real

ThrowFlame / YouTube

MIAMI - Those fun drones that people use to take neat videos from the sky will now be able to rain fire upon all who dwell on the planet.

Awesome!

Drone manufacture Throwflame is now selling an attachment that can turn your flying device into a flame-thrower that can hit targets 25 feet away for up to 100 seconds.

KABC reports Throwflame says the TF-19 WASP should only be used to remove debris from power lines or burning wasp nests from the air.

But, uhhh... yeah.

The attachment sells for around $1,500 and because this is the world we live in, there's already a waiting list.

