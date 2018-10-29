Florida couple claims hidden camera found inside Carnival cruise room

MIAMI - A Florida couple says they found a hidden camera in their cabin on a Carnival cruise.

Chris and Dana White allege the device was found while they vacationed aboard the Carnival Fantasy last October, according to Inside Edition.

Despite the White's finding hidden TV wires attached to a device pointed at their stateroom bed, Miami-based Carnival denied the camera was able to record.

Inside Edition reports Carnival admits there was a video transmitter in the room, but it "was not connected to an electrical source."

Chris White was able to record video of the transmitter and disputes the company's conclusion.

"It was a camera," Chris told Inside Editioni. “It was wired up. It was working. It was warm to the touch."

