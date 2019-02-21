Fourth grader dies one day after being diagnosed with strep throat, flu

CINCINNATI, Ohio - A fourth grader in Ohio died just a day after she was diagnosed with strep throat and the flu.

Sable Gibson was diagnosed Tuesday morning, but went into cardiac arrest later that afternoon, WXIX reports.

Officials from the Mason City school system outside Cincinnati asked members of the community to wear pink Thursday in honor of Sable.

"It's moments like these that we come together as a community to walk alongside one another and care for each other."

