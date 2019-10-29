Get FREE tacos at Taco Bell on Wednesday

Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

MIAMI - Despite another miserable season, Miami Marlins fans can still reap the rewards of World Series heroics with a free taco on Wednesday.

Taco Bell will be handing out free Doritos Locos tacos after a player in the Fall Classic "won" the fast-food restaurant's Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion.

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner accomplished the feat on Oct. 30, and thanks to him fans of any team and any sport can walk into a Taco Bell between 2 and 6 p.m. on Wednesday for the free taco.

Almost makes you want to cheer for the Nationals. Almost.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.