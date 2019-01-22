National

Hot-diggity dog! Oscar Mayer looking for Wienermobile driver

By Jeff Tavss - Executive Producer

If you're not too much of a hot dog behind the wheel, but can still add a little relish to the long and winding road, there's a job out there waiting for you.

Oscar Mayer is looking for a new hotdogger which, when translated, means the company is hiring someone to drive the Weinermobile from one end of the country to the other.

More News Headlines

According to the job posting, a hotdogger must "have an appetite for adventure, a friendly personality and boundless enthusiasm" as they travel from city to city acting as a goodwill ambassador for Oscar Mayer.

The company is now accepting applications through Jan. 31 for the one-year position which would begin in June.

So if you feel you cut the mustard, CLICK HERE to apply.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.