House fire caused by phone charging on bed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - We've all done it, but one family who paid the price is warning others about charging phones and other devices on the bed.

The Texas family returned home from the grocery store Saturday afternoon when they saw smoke pouring out of a bedroom.

After firefighters arrived and put out the flames, they said the cause was most likely a cellphone left charging on the bed, KIII reports.

Fire officials say devices need to be charged on solid surfaces to avoid disasters such as the one that occurred at the Texas home. They also suggest never leaving home while a device is charging.

