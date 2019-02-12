It's not hump day, but camels on the loose confound Arizona officials

TUCSON, Ariz. - Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike, guess what day it is?

It's not hump day, but it was awfully close in Arizona Monday night when officials were trying to find homes for two camels that were on the loose inside a neighborhood.

KGUN reports the camels were spotted around 7 p.m. by witnesses in the Green Valley neighborhood of Tucson.

Deputies responded to the scene and found the camels standing in front of a home, but they were still unable to figure out who owns the animals.

The camels were eventually corralled and taken to safety while the owners are located.

