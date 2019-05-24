Landlord evicting 102-year-old woman so his daughter can move in

LADERA HEIGHTS, Calif. - Sometimes the Grinch doesn't wait until Christmas to show up.

A 102-year-old woman was served with eviction papers so her landlord's daughter can move into the home.

Thelma Smith has lived in her suburban Los Angeles home for 30 years, but received the eviction notice on March 8 telling her she had to vacate the premises by the end of June.

The landlord wants his daughter to move into the single-family home after she graduates law school.

The Los Angeles Times reports a city ordinance allows landlords to evict tenants as long as a relative is moving in, but many believe landlords are using the law to target long-term, low-paying residents.

Most of Smith's family has passed away and her only remaining family lives on the East Coast, KCBS reports.

Smith, who used to serve as a secretary at a non-profit organization, may be forced to move in with someone else or move into an assisted living facility, which she may not be able to afford.

