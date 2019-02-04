Man accused of raping 3 children released on bail multiple times by same judge

TAOS, N.M. - A man who is accused of raping children as young as 19-months-old on multiple occassions was released on bail twice by the same judge.

Raymond Hernandez, 29, of Taos, N.M. was arrested on Jan. 14 for sexually assaulting his girlfriend's 13-year-old daughter, reports KOB.

Following that arrest, Hernandez was released on a $10,000 bond by Judge Ernest Ortega with the only requirement being to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Two days after the first arrest, Hernandez was charged with with raping the 19-month-old girl who lived in the same house as the first victim.

After the second arrest, Judge Ortega released Hernandez again, on a $20,000 bail.

The day after the second arrest, Hernandez was accused of raping a 5-year-old girl who lived next door. Following the third arrest, he was kept in custody.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear before a judge this week where he is expected to be indicted.

