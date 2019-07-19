Man arrested while trying to avoid sex with girlfriend

WARREN, Ohio - A man was arrested after trying to avoid having sex with his girlfriend, but it's the way he did it that got him into trouble.

Khrystian Collins, 24, of Warren (Ohio) locked himself inside his girlfriend's Kia Optima and refused to get out.

When police arrived, they found Collins inside the car with the window cracked open, WFMJ reports.

Collins told officials he stayed in the car because his girlfriend always wants to have sex and it was too hot in their apartment.

The girlfriend confirmed Collins' account of the story.

An officer was eventually able to open the door and had to pull Collins out of the car after he refused to move.

Collins was charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest and trespass. He was also charged with a count of domestic violence because he allegedly threatened to hit his girlfriend during the incident.

