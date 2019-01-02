Man shoots up Taco Bell after not getting hot sauce

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man so upset over not receiving the hot sauce he wanted fired several shots through a drive thru window at Taco Bell.

Early Monday morning, the man pulled up to the window at the Oklahoma City drive-thru and yelled at employees that they had forgot his taco sauce.

KOCO reports the man pulled out a semi-automatic handgun and began firing, sending employees into the back of the restaurant where they locked themselves in a bathroom.

The unidentified suspect entered the Taco Bell after firing his gun and left before police arrived.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.