Mega-church leader arrested for sex trafficking, rape

LOS ANGELES - The leader of one of the largest mega-churches in the world has been arrested on multiple charges related to human sex trafficking and rape of a minor.

Joaquin Garcia is now behind bars after being charged Tuesday with human trafficking, production of child pornography, and forcible rape of a minor.

Garcia's La Luz Del Mundo has over one million followers with churches in 50 countries worldwide, including 40 in the Southern California area, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Garcia and three female co-defendants were alleged to have committed the crimes in Los Angeles County between 2015 and 2018.

According to prosecutors, Garcia sexually assaulted three underage girls and an adult. The Los Angeles Times reports one girl was called to Garcia's home and ordered to serve him coffee without wearing any clothes.

The complaint also alleges one of the defendants, Alondra Ocampo, 36, took photos of three naked girls performing sexual acts and told them the pictures were for Garcia.

