Men sentenced up to 41 years for having sex with horses, cow, goat and dogs

MUNSON, Pa. - Three men were sentenced to up to 41 years in prison for having sex with multiple animals.

Matthew Brubaker, 31, Marc Measnikoff, 34, and Terry Wallace, 41 were all arrested in 2018 and charged with having sex with 9 horses, a cow, a goat and dogs over the past five years.

WTAJ reports the Pennsylvania men were sentenced Monday to 20 to 41 years in prison.

According to the report, a teenage boy was forced to restrain the animals while the men engaged in the sex acts.

