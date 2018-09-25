Mother arrested after her 5 children test positive for cocaine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - An Alabama woman was arrested after her five young children tested positive for cocaine.

Cordelia Adair, 31, was charged with five counts of chemical endangerment of a child by Montgomery police after an investigation into drug activity in her home, USA Today reports.

The victims are Adair's 4-year-old son, 7-year-old daughter, 9-year-old daughter, 12-year-old son and 13-year-old son.

The condition of the children is unknown.

Adair was being held in custody on $7,500 bond.

